Middletown High School robotics team hosts fundraiser ahead of trip to world championship

Members of Middletown High School's robotics team held a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money ahead of their trip to the world championship next month.

The high school's Blue Dragon Robotics Team has qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas. It is the first time a team has qualified for a third year in a row.

The Blue Dragon Robotics Team is one of the 800 teams that earned a spot out of over 20,000 teams across over 50 countries.

The team hosted a bake sale and car wash at Ace Hardware on South Main Street. While raising money, they also had demonstrations with competition robots.

Each student is covering their own flight, hotel and transportation out of pocket to go to the championship. The money from the fundraiser is to help lower the total cost for all students traveling.

The 20 students on the team will compete on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.