Middletown kicks off Pride Month celebrations

Pride Month is in full swing, and Middletown kicked off their celebrations on Thursday.

If you're around the city, you'll see the Pride crosswalk donning every color of the rainbow and the Pride flag above City Hall.

It's a colorful start to June, where dozens of Middletown community members are celebrating the beginning of Pride Month.

"We celebrate diversity in Middletown, we gather together, and we embrace each other,” said Brianna Bloom Skowera, of Middletown Pride.

Up goes the Pride flag and refreshed is the Pride paint on the crosswalk, all symbols advocates say shows how pride isn't just for one month.

"It's not just a one day PrideFest, it’s about renewing a commitment to the LGBTQIA2S+ community,” Skowera said.

"You cannot underestimate the signs of support have on particularly our young people in the community that often feel isolated and unsure and are figuring themselves out,” Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell said.

A flurry of events will take place in Middletown this June, like a pop-up event Thursday night, a Pride and Ride cycling meetup, and on Saturday, the city's annual PrideFest.

NBC Connecticut is a sponsor of the Pride March. It starts in the North End of Middletown and will go down all of Main Street.

"There is a lot to celebrate in our community. It doesn't mean we're stepping away from the work the advocacy the fight and the resistance,” Russell said.