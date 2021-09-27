Middletown Man Accused of Stabbing His Roommate

A Middletown man is accused of stabbing his roommate during an argument last week.

According to police, 52-year-old Hayward Smith turned himself in after the stabbing Thursday. The victim was rushed to Hartford for emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators believe Smith and his roommate, a 54-year-old woman, got into an argument over money while using drugs in their apartment on Main Street. The victim allegedly told Smith that she had reported him for using her social security benefits and told him he would go to jail. Smith reportedly told officers that these accusations made him angry and that "if he went to jail, it would be for something he actually did."

He then stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife and left, according to police. While officers responded to the scene, Smith walked into the police department and turned himself in.

Smith was charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. He was held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at 860-638-4000.