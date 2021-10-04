Middletown Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

A man from Middletown is injured after a shooting in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers said they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunshots on Davenport Avenue between Stevens Street and West Street around 3:52 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers said they were notified about a 911 call regarding a person shot who was being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by vehicle.

According to investigators, officers were able to meet with the 47-year-old Middletown man at the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Any witnesses that have not spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous and tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS or you can text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.