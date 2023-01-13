Middletown Man Sentenced to 57 Years in Prison for Brutal Death of Woman He Dated

A Middletown man was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the brutal murder of a woman he briefly dated.

Cornel Myers appeared in court Friday for sentencing, with the judge telling the courtroom it was one of the most violent murders he has seen in all of his career.

In 2018, Myers brutally stabbed a woman he was dating in her Middletown apartment. She suffered 19 stab wounds, a violent neck injury, and died at the scene.

In the weeks leading up to her death, the victim tried to end the relationship. During the last three days of her life, she repeatedly told Myers to leave her alone and, ultimately, refused to take his calls or respond to his texts, according to officials.

Her aunt gave emotional testimony at the sentencing.

"What I do know is the world lost a beacon of a light when my niece was cut short by a cruel act of another," she said.

Police have never identified the victim and NBC Connecticut is choosing not to identify her, as she was a victim of domestic violence.

"This case shows the devastating effect domestic violence can have not only on the victim but also on the victim’s family members and friends," Middlesex State's Attorney Michael Gailor said in a statement.

The judge told the courtroom it was a case of the murderer wanting control over the victim, and preventing the victim from breaking up with Myers.