Middletown

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim to step down next month

florsheim 2
NBC Connecticut

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim is stepping down from his position, according to his chief of staff.

Florsheim will be stepping down effective June 16, according to his office. They said the mayor will release a statement this evening.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When Florsheim was elected in November 2019, the former Wesleyan student became the youngest mayor ever elected in Middletown.

He was reelected in 2023 to a second four-year term.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us