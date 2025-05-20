Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim to step down next month

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim is stepping down from his position, according to his chief of staff.

Florsheim will be stepping down effective June 16, according to his office. They said the mayor will release a statement this evening.

When Florsheim was elected in November 2019, the former Wesleyan student became the youngest mayor ever elected in Middletown.

He was reelected in 2023 to a second four-year term.