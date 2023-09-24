Middletown Mayor's Ball posthumously honors “Q” Williams with community award

The Q. Williams Community Service Award was unveiled Saturday night at the 17th annual Mayor’s Ball in Middletown.

The award is named in honor of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who died in January after a wrong-way crash in Cromwell.

In addition to being the namesake of the award, this year's recipient was Williams himself. The family of "Q" Williams was at the event to accept the plaque.

A donation of $12,000 was also given to the foundation named in his honor.

Williams, 39, was driving south on Route 9 just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 5, when he was hit head on by a car driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the other vehicle, Kimede Mustafaj, of Manchester, was also killed in the crash.

Williams, a Middletown Democrat, was driving home from the Inaugural Ball for Gov. Ned Lamont when the crash happened.