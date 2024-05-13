Middletown approves new budget amid concerns about possible tax hike

Residents in Middletown on Monday rallied to stop a potential tax hike while others expressed concerns about how budget cuts could hurt city services and programs.

There were three budget plans: by the mayor, Common Council Democrats and Council Republicans.

Only the council proposals were considered during a meeting on Monday where the Democrat’s version was adopted.

“I want them to recognize that people are hurting financially,” Joan Liska of Middletown said.

Before the Common Council meeting, people rallied to fight a potential tax hike.

“I think the tax increase is excessive,” Tom Hibbard of Middletown said during the public hearing.

While initially the mayor proposed a 10% jump, the meeting involved two budget plans – one from Common Council democrats and one from Republicans.

“We’ve heard from so many residents about their situation today post-pandemic and we stand ready to help them,” Eugene Nocera (D – Common Council President) said.

“We got some looking at priorities, looking over needs, not wants. And we're all going to take the hit,” Anthony Gennaro (R – Middletown Councilor) said.

Those competing council ideas would mean less of a tax increase, but could mean cuts.

Among those who pushed for funding were supporters of the Russell Library and the schools.

“Reducing the budget beyond this will significantly impact our district,” Dr. Alberto Vazquez Matos, Middletown Schools superintendent, said.

Mayor Ben Florsheim said he’s revised his own budget to lower the tax increase. He had urged councilors to reject both their budget proposals which he worried could cause long-term harms to the city.

“We're being pennywise and pound foolish if we are going to be trying to save $12,000 on salaries that are negotiated and opening ourselves out for a lawsuit,” Mayor Florsheim said.

The mayor does have veto power, and he tells NBC Connecticut he’s going to be pouring over the budget for the next few days to decide whether it should be used.