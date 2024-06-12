Middletown officer's shooting of man who attacked her with hammer justified: official

The Office of the Inspector General has released its report on the investigation into a Middletown police officer who shot the man who charged at her and hit her with a hammer last August and said the use of force was justified.

The report that was released on Wednesday morning says that Middletown Police Detective Karli Travis reacted reasonably to defend herself when she shot 52-year-old Winston Tate while responding to Liberty Street around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

That morning, Travis was responding to reports that someone was screaming and smashing glass in the driveway.

When she arrived, Tate swung a hammer, charged at the officer, hit her with a hammer and tried to grab her gun after she fell to the ground, the Office of the Inspector General’s report says.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tate also grabbed Travis’ gun and tried to pull it from her hands during the altercation and she was shot in the hand, the report says.

After the altercation, she was also diagnosed with a concussion.

Tate was shot in the shoulder, hand and elbow and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was treated.

The Office of the Inspector General report says blood tests showed that Tate had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

He was charged with assault in the second degree, assault of a public safety personnel, attempt to commit assault in the first-degree assault in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

Tate pleaded not guilty and he is due in court on Aug. 13.

The Office of the Inspector General said Travis tried to de-escalate the situation, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Travis’ “belief that she was in jeopardy of suffering serious physical injury was objectively reasonable, prompting her use of deadly force to defend herself,” the report says.

“In this situation, the hammer could be considered a deadly weapon capable of causing serious physical injury, which in fact she did suffer in the form of a concussion,” it goes on to say.

In March, Travis was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame for her heroism while responding to the call.

You can read the full report here.