Middletown Pilot Bus Program Exceeding ‘Initial Expectations'

Over the last couple months, Middletown Area Transit (MAT) has worked to regionalize its services with other existing organizations and test out new ways to move throughout the city.

As ridesharing services have become more popular, MAT is giving it a try, only, with buses.

“I’m thankful for the buses because I get to work every day,” said William Barnes of Middletown.

This summer, MAT merged with the shoreline’s 9 Town Transit under the Estuary Transit District.

“A merger was what resulted in a much more resilient and efficient bus company,” said Sam Gold, executive director of the Lower Connecticut River Valley Council of Governments.

The move came as a result of a study done by RiverCOG, with the support of the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Estuary Transit District.

The merge was also helpful in bringing a pilot busing program called XtraMile from the shoreline to the people of Middletown. Gold said the program is publicly funded by both federal, state and local governing bodies, and is also being used in coordination with Wesleyan University.

“Wesleyan has been very interested in trying to find more ways to encourage students to get out of individual cars and to also explore the Middletown area,” said Wesleyan Sustainability Director Jen Kleindienst.

Riders can call XtraMile using both an app or phone number that will pick you up and drop you off at any of its 17 Middletown stops.

Kleindiesnt described it as a hybrid between conventional transit and common rideshare apps.

“It’s more like a bus in that there are designated stops, but like Uber in that you go to one of those stops and they’ll pick you up right away,” Kleindiesnt said. “You don’t have to wait for a bus to arrive on a set schedule.”

Some Wesleyan students say they’re not too familiar with the service.

“I actually know very little about it,” said senior Savannah Russo.

Others say they are excited about a new option to get downtown.

“I think it’s great to have more public transit services on campus,” said senior Natalie Appel.

The pilot program, which began on Aug. 31, will continue until Dec. 18. If the program is deemed successful, funding for the program may continue.

Estuary Transit District Transportation Planner Brendan Geraghty said that so far, ridership reached roughly 1,000 people, exceeding initial goals for the service. He said he is optimistic that come Dec. 18, the service will continue in Middletown.