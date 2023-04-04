Middletown Police Add More Patrols to Combat Rise In Criminal Activity

The Middletown Police Department is taking action to combat an increase in criminal activity in their town.

In a statement, Police Chief Erik Costa said there's been an uptick in criminal activity over the past month. Because of this, the police department plans to add bicycle officers, motorcycles and walking beat officers to patrols.

Authorities said they've been able to solve most of these cases, but the police department's goal is "to ensure justice is served people are held accountable for their actions."

Costa said police will continue to build the community's trust to help stop the violence. He believes providing quality programs in the community will make a difference.

The community is being reminded that if you see something, say something.

"A community is stronger when its citizens are willing to help us identify potential issues before they become problems," Costa said.