Middletown police arrest 2 after chase that ended on I-91

Middletown police have arrested two people after a chase late Tuesday night.

It started as detectives in the Middletown Street Crime Unit were conducting surveillance on Silver Street around 11 p.m. because of complaints of drugs and they saw two vehicles go to a secluded area of the property.

Moments later, a black Nissan Altima left and police suspected that the people in it were selling drugs, police said.

Detectives followed the Nissan, which did not appear to have a license plate, to the area of River Road at Harbor Drive, where they tried to stop the car.

As a detective approached the car, the driver backed up and hit the Middletown cruiser behind it, then sped forward, right at another detective and it appeared the driver was trying to hit the detective to get away, police said.

The detective was able to move away and the driver of the Nissan got onto Route 9 North.

Detectives and Middletown patrol officers were able to catch up to the vehicle near exit 25 on Route 9.

Police said the driver was speeding, swerving recklessly between lanes and driving in the breakdown lane and the car continued onto Interstate 91 North.

Officers and detectives were able to block the car, but the driver swerved toward cruisers, and police were eventually able to block the vehicle in the area of exit 25-26 on I-91, police said.

Officers took two people into custody and found a digital scale and a glass pipe, police said.

Both suspects are due in Middletown Court on Sept. 27.