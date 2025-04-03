Middletown police arrest suspect in murder of 67-year-old man

Middletown police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 67-year-old man who they found dead on River Road, by the Connecticut River, in November.

Middletown police officers were conducting a property check at 225 River Road on Nov. 4 when they found the body of 67-year-old Roger Davis, police said.

The state chief medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and detectives from the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit spent months investigating.

On Thursday, they said they have identified 34-year-old Julio Wright, of Middletown, as the suspect and he was arrested at Middletown Court, where he was appearing for an unrelated case.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have charged him with murder and tampering with evidence.

Wright was held on a court set $2 million bond.

Police ask anyone who has additional to call the major investigations unit at 860-638-4140.