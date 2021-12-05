Middletown Police K9 Helps Find Suspect After Armed Robbery

A Middletown Police K9 helped find a suspect who fled after an armed robbery on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Shell Gas Station on South Main Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery in progress.

When police arrived, they said it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Amilcar Lopez, had fled northbound on foot.

An officer and a police K9 started a track that led to the roof of a nearby business.

With the help of other officers, police said Lopez was located and taken into custody. According to police, Lopez was identified by the victim and it was determined he acted alone.

Lopez is facing charges including robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault on public safety, interfering with an officer, criminal trespass and failure to fingerprint.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on Monday.