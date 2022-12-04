Middletown Police Officer Dies of Cancer

The Middletown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers after he died of cancer over the weekend.

The department said Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully on Saturday night at his home surrounded by his family. He had fought a long battle with brain cancer.

According to officials, Officer Silvestrini was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army and served two tours in Iraq, served the City of New Haven as police officer and transferred to Middletown Police Department in 2012. He was a member of the Emergency Response Team and Firearms Unit and was also an instructor at the Middletown Police Department.

"While our hearts are heavy, we know Matt is finally at peace….Riding off into the sunset looking for his next adventure!" the Middletown Police Department said in part in a Facebook post.

Officer Silvestrini leaves behind a wife and two children.