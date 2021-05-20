Middletown

Middletown Police Respond to Westfield Fire Department Parking Lot After Stabbing

The victim was flown to the hospital.

middletown police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Middletown police have detained a suspect after a stabbing and said the victim was flown to the hospital.

Middletown police responded to the parking lot of the Westfield Fire Department at 2:16 p.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing and said the victim is being transported to the hospital by Lifestar.

Police said a suspect has been detained and there is no immediate threat to the public or residents.

Police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

