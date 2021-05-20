Middletown Police Respond to Westfield Fire Department Parking Lot After Stabbing

Middletown police have detained a suspect after a stabbing and said the victim was flown to the hospital.

Middletown police responded to the parking lot of the Westfield Fire Department at 2:16 p.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing and said the victim is being transported to the hospital by Lifestar.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a suspect has been detained and there is no immediate threat to the public or residents.

Police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.