Middletown Police, Schools Say They Are Monitoring a Person After Threats Against School District

Middletown schools and police said they are aware of threats someone made against the school district and they are monitoring the person.

They said in a joint statement that a policy is in place to deny the person long-term access to school property, school buildings or activities sponsored by the school district.

The school department and police did not release any additional information about the threat, but said, “As we (MPS and MPD) work together in close coordination, we want the families, employees, and community members of the school district to understand that the individual, who has made these threats, is being monitored and certain laws and protections have been enacted to protect all involved and/or named.”

The statement adds that police are “ensuring safety of all schools by maintaining heightened awareness and actively patrolling school property across the district.”