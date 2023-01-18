Middletown Postpones School Athletic Events After Fight at High School Basketball Game

The Middletown Public Schools district has postponed all home athletic events on Wednesday after a fight broke out at the end of the varsity boys’ basketball game between Middletown and Weaver high schools Tuesday night.

The school district said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and athletic events are planned to resume on Thursday.

School officials said the district administration and the Middletown Police Department were made aware of a rumor of a threat of retaliation, which police deemed was unsubstantiated.

An investigation is underway into the fight, Supt. Dr. Vázquez Matos activated the high school’s crisis team and has placed additional staff at the high school to support students and teachers and the Middletown Police Department has increased its presence at Middletown High School through the end of the week.

School officials said district and school administrators, along with the Middletown Police Department, quickly controlled the situation Tuesday night and one minor staff injury was reported.

School officials are urging students and families to immediately tell a trusted adult, a school administrator and/or the Middletown Police Department immediately if they hear or see something concerning.