Middletown

Middletown Public Schools Employee on Leave Following Recent Arrest

Police Generic TLMD
NBC Bay Area, File

A Middletown Public Schools employee has been placed on administrative leave after school officials say they were recently arrested.

A spokesperson for the district did not divulge the employee's name or job title, but did say they face several gun-related charges.

District officials also noted that the employee did not commit any crimes while at work.

"As you may know, personnel matters are confidential and I cannot share any further details with respect to this
matter. However, know that keeping our students, staff, and campuses safe remains the District’s
top priority," Middletown Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vasquez Matos said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The employee will remain on leave pending an investigation.

This article tagged under:

MiddletownGun
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us