Middletown Public Schools Employee on Leave Following Recent Arrest

A Middletown Public Schools employee has been placed on administrative leave after school officials say they were recently arrested.

A spokesperson for the district did not divulge the employee's name or job title, but did say they face several gun-related charges.

District officials also noted that the employee did not commit any crimes while at work.

"As you may know, personnel matters are confidential and I cannot share any further details with respect to this

matter. However, know that keeping our students, staff, and campuses safe remains the District’s

top priority," Middletown Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vasquez Matos said.

The employee will remain on leave pending an investigation.