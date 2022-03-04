Middletown Public Schools Superintendent Suddenly Resigns

Dr. Michael Conner has suddenly resigned as superintendent of the Middletown school district, according to a spokesperson.

The Board of Education said Conner gave his letter of resignation to Chairperson Deborah Cain.

The resignation will go into effect immediately.

"The Board wishes Dr. Conner well in his future endeavors," the Board of Education said in a statement.

It's unclear what specifically prompted the resignation.

A 15-page letter sent to Conner's home last week is now at the center of a police investigation. It's unclear if this is related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.