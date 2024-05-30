Middletown raises Pride flag ahead of annual Pride Parade this Saturday

Local and state leaders raised the Pride flag outside Middletown City Hall as part of the city's annual kick off to Pridefest.

"Pridefest is absolutely incredible. We are largest Pride parade in the State of Connecticut, said Christopher Forte, founder and lead organizer of Middletown Pride. "You know, we at Middletown Pride always believe that pride is both a celebration and a demonstration."

The city is celebrating its 6th annual Pridefest on Saturday, which Forte says has come a long way.

"You know, seven years ago all we did is the flag raising at city hall, which was super impactful, and from there we just knew we had to do more," said Forte.

Nearly 20,000 people are expected attend the parade this year, which will have 90+ marching groups, more than 200 vendors, three block parties, and for the first time, three grand marshals.

"When we're standing here on Saturday and we're marching, I want everybody to look at the faces of the youth of our communities, see the smiles because we're bringing them joy," said grand marshal Tony Ferraiolo.

Each grand marshal was given $1,000 to donate to an LGBTQ+ organization of their choice.

"It's beautiful. There's so much love and the colors, and smiling, friendly faces. And to me, it's just that feeling and sense of belonging in the community," said grand marshal and drag performer Ethel Deluxe.

But it isn't just event organizers gearing up for Pridefest. Business owners are, too. One business on Main Street is busy preparing and also plans to give back to the community.

"It's our special for the month of June. Our lavender honey vanilla latte. You can get it hot or iced. It comes with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and a dollar for every one of those that we sell for the whole month of June we're going to donate for Middletown Pride," said Emily Ventura, owner of Sweet Harmony Cafe and Bakery.

Ventura and her friend Sarah Jones opened the business in Downtown Middletown a year a half ago. This will be their second time experiencing Pridefest, and they say they feel prepared for the rush.

"It's a very fun day to be busy, instead of just a normal, stressful, busy day. It's just a very good energy in here," said Ventura.

One of their customers says she looks forward to celebrating with the community on Saturday.

"You know, it's like a party, and it feels so free. That's what I really love about it. That everybody just feels like they can be themselves, and that's lovely," said Jean Ann Wartz, of Middletown.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are exclusive media partners of the event.