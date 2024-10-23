Middletown residents asked to avoid Westfield area due to Hawthorne Fire

Residents and commuters in the Westfield area of Middletown are being asked to avoid the area due to ongoing efforts to contain the Hawthorne Fire.

The Middletown Police Department said people should avoid the Westfield area by the Berlin/Meriden town line so that emergency resources can respond if needed.

Authorities said there is currently no threat to public safety.

Smoke from the fire continues to bellow and officials said it could be three to four days before the blaze is contained.

At a news conference on Wednesday, fire officials said they estimate that the fire has consumed about 87 acres.

The fire has spread mainly to the north and south along the ridgelines behind Sea Green Drive and the south edge has extended into Meriden, according to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

The brush fire has not damaged any homes. No evacuation or shelter in place orders have been issued at this time.

