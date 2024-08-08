Middletown

Middletown residents urged to be cautious of home repair scams

NBC Connecticut

Middletown residents are urged to be cautious of home repair scams after a recent uptick in complaints.

Police said to be wary of people coming to your house looking to do work or repairs.

At first, the person will reportedly approach the homeowner, will point out some repairs that they offer to do on the property and then will request a large amount of money upfront.

According to police, the person may start the work and never finish or may never start at all after taking the deposit.

The people posing as contractors may provide business cards and work orders that appear to be authentic.

