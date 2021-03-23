Middletown Rolls Out New COVID19 Waitlist Registry

Local health departments are looking to make it easier for people who want their COVID-19 shot, but are having problems getting an appointment.

The idea of an online waitlist was just a thought on Sunday, but by Monday, it was up and running. So far, more than 100 people have signed up and health leaders expect that number to rise as people become eligible.

Extra doses and eligible patients who want their shots are the two factors that led to Middletown's acting health director, Kevin Elak, creating the vaccine waitlist registry.

"It happens quite frequently so that leaves us with some extra doses and we have to use it within a certain time period," said Elak. "People who meet the definition of being eligible for the vaccine, we'll give them a call and if they're available we'll have them come down to the clinic."

The move by the health department is meant to allow those currently eligible a chance of getting their shot. If there is an instance at a vaccination clinic where there are leftover doses or appointments available due to no-shows or cancellations, the health district will call you directly to come to get your shot.

Cancellations and no-shows are two of the biggest reasons why there may be a few leftover viles.

On the city's website, there's a section where eligible groups can sign up for the list, but it doesn't mean you'll be able to get your shot.

The health department tells NBC Connecticut you must be eligible at the time of the vaccination to receive the shot through the waitlist. They also encourage the public to still try booking appointments online through the Vaccine Administration Management System also known as V.A.M.S. or other scheduling outlets.

"I don't want people to sort of misinterpreting this as we have more vaccine than we can handle, we certainly don't and we certainly need more supply," said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

This is just one of the latest waitlists set up by a city or health district. NBC Connecticut first told you about Chatham Health District's waitlist earlier this month. According to the district's health director, they currently have between 17-1800 people waiting on their registry.

