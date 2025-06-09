Middletown speed cameras have been installed and are now in use

Middletown officials said speed enforcement cameras were installed and are now in use.

Middletown became the first city in Connecticut to get speed enforcement technology added to the streets.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation approved the city's plan to add the technology in three spots.

Two of the speed cameras are in school zones, near the Spencer Elementary School and Moody School.

The third system is on Washington Street near the intersection with George Street.

For 30 days after installation, warnings will be dished out to drivers caught in the system.

Then, fines start at $50 for the first offense, and all subsequent offenses run you $75.

"The goal of this program is not about issuing tickets, but to reduce the risk of serious and fatal crashes and to make Washington Street safer for all road users, including pedestrians," Police Chief Erik Costa said in a statement.

The money goes back to road safety infrastructure or safety initiatives.

Middletown is the third municipality to get the tech, along with Washington (the first) and Marlborough.

Several others are still in the planning phase, including Greenwich, Hamden, New Haven, Stamford, Stratford and Wethersfield.