Middletown Steps Back in Time for Inaugural Military Museum Vehicle Show

Folks in Middletown are stepping back in time with the inaugural Middletown Military Museum vehicle show.

Military vehicles and cars dating all the way back to the 1930s were showcased from the World War II-era.

With the military museum as a backdrop, visitors were able to take in the sights of military monuments and see props and re-enactments of a time gone by.

The organizers say the goal is to do more than just entertain, but also educate and uplift those who have served America.

“Celebrate the service of people who have willingly served their country to defend it, all the way back to the 1750s up to today with Iraq and Afghanistan. Honor the men and women who volunteered to defend our country,” said President of the Military Museum Ken McClellan.

The Middletown Military Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.