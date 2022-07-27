Middletown Woman Killed in Crash in Killingworth

A 79-year-old Middletown woman has died after a crash in Killingworth Tuesday night.

State police said Martha Bernard was driving a Toyota Yaris on Route 81 in Killingworth just before 7 p.m. when she swerved from the southbound side of the road to the northbound side, lost control and hit a Ford Explorer head-on.

Bernard was transported to Shoreline Clinic, where she was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m., police said. The passenger in her car was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

The other driver was also transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Roussel at Troop F at 860-399-2100.