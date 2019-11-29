Middletown’s Holiday on Main Kicks Off Season’s Festivities

There was a magical feeling on Main Street in Middletown Friday.

The tree is now lit, and the people who came out to see it said this really marks the start of the holiday season.

“It’s the one time the community really comes together,” explained resident Alicia Morse.

A cheerful Santa, a night of fun, and a community coming together in celebration are all the hallmarks that kick off Middletown’s annual celebration of the holidays.

People from all over the city and the state came out for this tradition of season’s greetings, which is now in its 34th year.

Businesses up and down the street stayed open late for visitors. From dancing in the streets to hay rides for the young and old, there was something for everyone.

The Foote family came to Main Street from Portland so little Aria could experience the spirit of the season.

“It’s nice we can come here and be home for bedtime,” said mom Emily Foote.

“It takes us back to when we were little. It’s fun to be able to share it with her,” added dad Ben Foote.

At St. Vincent DePaul, which provides meals and supportive housing, there were cookies and hot chocolate, and even some candy canes for everyone feeling festive.

“It’s cheerful, its happy, it’s warm. It brings the spirit of Christmas into Middletown,” explained St. Vincent DePaul’s Executive Director Maryellen Schuckerow.

“I think it changes the whole feel of the city,” commented Eli Cannon’s co-owner Aubrey Lamonica. “We’re welcoming in the holiday season which makes everybody happy no matter what Friday was just the beginning of the holiday on Main Street festivities. There are all kinds of events happening for the next several Saturdays.

For the full schedule of events, click here.