Middletown's speed cameras are now in operation

Middletown just became the first city in the state to install speed cameras, and more are on the way.

Driving down Washington Street in Middletown, a sign that reads “Speed Limit Photo Enforced” might catch your eye.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"There are people who speed here constantly,” said one driver.

The city’s first speed camera system is by George Street, where a study found that 75% of vehicles went ten miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We have found that the locations that we are implementing the program in areas where we see a high level of crashes,” said Police Chief Erik Costa.

The next two sets will pop up near Spencer Elementary School and the Moody School.

For the first 30 days, drivers will get a warning if they violate the speed limit.

Then, tickets will be $50 for the first violation, and $75 after that.

Once a camera catches a driver, police review the footage.

"For us to verify the violation, and the plate that matches the car. All those things would have to match for us to the cite to the vehicle registered owner,” said Costa.

Some drivers tell us they've seen cameras in other states and are fine with having them.

"If that helps keep other people safe then that's the way it should be,” said one driver, who didn’t want to share his name.

Others tell us their concerns.

"If it’s used for speeding and keeps public safety that’s fine, but if it’s used for other things...not so good,” said Kristy Ramsey, of Rocky Hill.

"Our society is set up to be punitive. That doesn't teach,” said Kyle Bennett, of Middletown.

The state law requires ticket revenue to go towards public safety initiatives, like paying for the cameras.

If people do get ticketed, the driver can pay the fine or appeal. The Connecticut Department of Transportation says the goal is to prevent the driver from speeding again.

"This is not meant to be a 'gotcha' program. This is meant to change driver behavior,” said Josh Morgan, with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The city says there's a six and 18 month reporting process that needs to be sent to the state, where they can see if people are indeed slowing down and if the program is working or not.