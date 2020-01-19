Mild Temperatures For Sunday Storm Cleanup

Many places across the state saw between a couple of inches of snow to as much as 5 inches in some locations on Saturday.

Today’s weather will be good for any outdoor winter activities or shoveling. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s with a breeze out of the west between 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s milder temperatures will be replaced by a colder air mass that moves in on Monday.

Temperatures will only be on the 20s for Monday and Tuesday with wind chills values in the teens and single digits.

Some moderation in temperature is expected by the middle of next week.

