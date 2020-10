The first few days of the new work week will begin with mild temperatures around 70 degrees before cooler temperatures arrive later this week.

Today will be partly cloudy with highs near 68.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look similar to today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday brings a chance of rain with showers possible at night.

It's cooler by Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 60s.

