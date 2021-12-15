Mild Weather a Disappointing Start to Ski Season

The warm stretch of weather we've been having is causing a lot of problems for ski resorts trying to make snow and get their slopes open.

Sean Hayes, the CEO of Powder Ridge in Middlefield said they're not yet open, which is a bit of a late start.

"We have good years, we have bad years. I mean, our critical or critical point is we have to be open for that holiday week off, starting the 26th. And believe it or not, with the 10-day forecast, we still have a very good shot at making that day," Hayes said.

Hayes said to make snow they're looking for a dry 27 degrees. It takes a base of about three feet to get things opened up.

"Now, three feet of snow sounds like a lot. But when we get temperatures, we can open this mountain in four days. So if you look at the 10-day, starting Sunday night, Monday morning, we will be able to start making snow for it looks like three to four days straight every night. With that we can open this mountain with skiing top to bottom - Learning Center, our bunny hill and tubing."

Hayes said they look for about a 90-day winter season to be financially successful, though some of the resort offerings are open year-round.

"We have the restaurant open. We have downhill mountain biking, we have synthetic snow so you can tube and ski even in the summer. So the resort has is relying less on that winter season and more on the year-round resort to make the economics work because Mother Nature is making it hard," he said.