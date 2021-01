The weather pattern continues to be very quiet with dry conditions and above average temperatures.

Today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures will be around 40. It will be cooler in the hill towns.

A flurry is possible tomorrow. Highs will be near 40.

Friday will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Rain is looking likely Friday night and Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.