Milford Boy Scouts Help Prepare Meals Ahead of Thanksgiving

Volunteers and members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1 helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for those struggling with food insecurity in Milford on Saturday.

2020 marks the sixteenth year that Troop 1 has hosted the 'Thanks for Giving' fundraiser for the Milford community.

All hands were on deck at Wasson Field for the fundraiser put on by the Boy Scouts of America and community volunteers.

"This is the best feeling in the world," said Donna Iaffaldano, Food Drive Committee Chair with the Boy Scouts of America." "It's great to see everyone working together for a common goal."

The fundraiser, like many other events in 2020, look a little different than in years prior with a lot more safety protocols.

"We definitely have had to work a little harder this year," said Iaffaldano. "We all have masks, we're giving out masks to those who don't have one and we have gloves and we have disinfecting spray."

Christopher Rickard has been a Boy Scout for three years and said the smiles on the faces of those who receive the donations are worth the early mornings and long hours of community service.

"I think it's great that we're able to help someone especially in 2020," said Rickard. "It's a very important project and it's really the core essentials of what Boy Scouts are and how to serve the community."

Stop and Shop also helped out by donating 350 turkeys and $3,000 worth of food items to be packaged and delivered to the homes of families who need them.

"This all makes you want to come back year after year," said Iaffaldano. "I think it's the effect that it's having on a stranger that makes it very rewarding."

If you couldn't make it by Wasson Field on Saturday, you still can drop off donations at the field until noon on Sunday.