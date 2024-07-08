Milford businesses embrace the heat amid a steamy summer

Businesses in Milford are taking advantage of the hot days hitting the Connecticut shoreline.

The manager of Scoot and Paddle, Tyler Ortiz, said this year’s hot weather has been bringing in additional business.

“It's been a lot better than last year; we’ve been a lot busier,” Ortiz said.

The shop provides rentals for kayaks, paddle boards, aqua lily pads, and beach chairs.

In order to grow the business even further, this year they are also providing a summer camp for children ages 9 through 14.

"We are just teaching kids how to have fun on the water and doing it safely, showing them a great time,” Ortiz said.

Another Milford business that is benefiting from the heat is The Greek Spot, a Mediterranean restaurant close to Silver Sands State Park.

The owner, Leo Kutikas, said his customers embrace the hot weather and enjoy the outdoor seating his establishment provides.

“People associate the beach with us and when we get this kind of weather, we get a really good turnout,” Kutikas said.

Although his customers enjoy sitting under the sun, Kutikas added some palm trees to his restaurant to give his customers some relief from the heat.

“It brings a nice vibe; everyone looks forward to seeing them and it does create a little shade for people when we have sunny days like this.”