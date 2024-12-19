Milford community supports popular hot dog shop after break-in

The Milford Police Department is investigating a break in that happened at a popular hot dog shop in the city.

Police said they received a call on Saturday around 9 a.m. about items missing from Dogtown, and that it appeared someone had broken in.

Joshua Larocca, the manager of Dogtown said he and his coworkers arrived to the shop on Saturday morning and found a complete disaster in the back of the business.

“They broke into the van back there, we have storage. We have a closet with chemicals in it, they stole all that, just different miscellaneous things that equated to about $1,000 to $1,500 worth of stuff, which for a small business like this one -- it’s a setback,” said Larocca.

Larocca said thankfully the thieves did not gain access inside of the shop, but it was disappointing to know someone took supplies.

"It's just, you know, a messed up situation, sad to see,” Larocca said.

Customers who frequent the small hot dog shop were upset to learn about the incident.

“I feel terrible. These guys are terrific, you know, it's a small business and what could they possibly have that someone wants that desperately,” Mary Torre said.

Another customer extended his condolences, as a former small business owner himself, he knows how difficult it can be to protect your business.

"Unfortunately that's the way the world is today, nobody can leave other people's stuff alone,” Ron Martin said.

The case remains an ongoing investigation with Milford police.