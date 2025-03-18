Milford

Milford high school basketball coach arrested after pushing victim: police

By Angela Fortuna

Joseph Foran High School
A Milford high school basketball coach has been arrested after he allegedly pushed a victim during practice last month.

Police said Joseph Meade, 67, turned himself into police on Feb. 28. He is facing a breach of peace charge.

Milford Public Schools said Meade, who is the boy's junior varsity basketball coach at Foran High School, has also been placed on administrative leave as officials conduct an investigation.

"We do not tolerate any actions that put our students at risk and in harm’s way. The safety and well-being of all students and staff is our top priority, so we took immediate action to protect our students," the school district said in a statement.

Authorities said the incident happened on Feb. 20. Meade was taken into custody about a week later.

No additional information was immediately available.

