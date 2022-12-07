Milford Homicide Putting Focus on Coercive Control in Domestic Abuse Cases

A Milford woman told a court she feared for her life before getting a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend. Police have now arrested that same man, saying he murdered her days after that restraining order was granted.

This case is putting a spotlight on domestic abuse and how effective these orders can even be.

Milford Police say 40-year-old Julie Minogue was killed by 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt, an ex-boyfriend. Police say Dewitt was arrested previously for assaulting Minogue back in 2019.

Court documents reveal Minogue had a restraining order against him granted last Thursday.

In court documents, Minogue told police she got more than 200 harassing text messages from Dewitt and feared for her life, saying: "I am scared for the safety of my children and I. Ewen has got himself into a lot of trouble with drugs and alcohol, and I'm scared he's going to kill me."

“I would say it’s pretty obvious to me she experienced coercive control throughout the relationship," said Dr. Christine Cocchiola.

Cocchiola is an expert on domestic abuse prevention and says it’s clear to her Minogue suffered abuse, and the restraining orders may have caused further hostility.

“The pathology of abusers is about getting revenge. 'If I can’t have you, if you’re not going to be a part of my life, I am going to do whatever it takes to prove to you that you were wrong,'” she said.

Danielle Pollack, policy manager of the National Family Violence Law Center says restraining orders don’t happen as often as the public thinks.

“Victims rarely seek out protection orders unless its an act of desperation,” she said.

Pollack says there needs to be stronger protections in enforcing these orders from the courts and police.

“More address confidentiality. Less permissive child custody orders that continue to give them access,” she said.

Cocchiola says more drastic measures may need to be considered to give protection orders more legal teeth.

“How do we create safety? Do we need to put ankle bracelets on someone the moment they have a restraining order against them, or give GPS trackers for that?” she said.

Cocchiola says ultimately the conversation should center around giving victims the tools they need to avoid their abusers.

“It’s so important to empower victims. How? To help navigate. Give them safe havens," she said.

Dewitt was arrested and is being held in jail on $5 million bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 14.