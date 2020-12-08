Milford ‘Mall Santa' Accused of Sexually Assaulting Co-Worker

A "mall Santa" in Milford is charged with sexually assaulting an underage co-worker, police said Tuesday.

Prince Carter, 45, is accused of hugging and grabbing an underage co-worker and exposing himself to the victim in the break room at the CT Post Mall, where he worked as a mall Santa, Milford police said.

Police said the alleged assault occurred Dec. 7 around 7:30 p.m.

Carter is charged with 4th degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to police.

Carter is due in court on Tuesday and being held on a $25,000 bond, police said.