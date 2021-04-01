Milford Man Arrested After Berating Person Wearing Mask Outdoors: Police

Officials said they have arrested a Milford man who is accused of berating a person for wearing his mask outdoors.

The man, 38-year-old Joseph Rohrig, allegedly pulled up next to a man walking on the street and told him to "Go back to China," according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said Rohrig then reversed his car, pointing it at the man.

An investigation led to the identification of Rohrig, who was located and arrested without incident on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened on March 30 in the area of Hill Street and West Town Street.

Rohrig faces charges including third degree intimidation based of bigotry or bias and second degree harassment. He was released on a promise to appear in court on May 10.