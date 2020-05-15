Milford Man Charged in Connection With Elderly Woman’s Death

Police have arrested a Milford man in connection with the 2017 death of an elderly woman in his care.

Police were asked to do a welfare check on a woman on May 16, 2017, and when they arrived they found her dead. An autopsy determined the woman died of dehydration and malnutrition along with a combination or prescription drugs that were not prescribed for the victim.

Michael O'Connell, 64, of Milford, was the woman's caretaker, according to police.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested O'Connell on Friday.

He is charged with first-degree abuse.

O'Connell was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.