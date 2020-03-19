Milford Man Indicted on Child Porn Charge

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on a child pornography charge against a Milford man on Wednesday.

Homeland Security investigators were contacted by law enforcement in Australia and Canada in January 2019 about 53-year-old Robert Harrington.

They told federal authorities that an IP address at Harrington's Milford home was sending and receiving images of girls being sexually abused.

Agents searched Harrington's home in May 2019 and seized his tablet computer. They found images and videos of child sex abuse on the tablet, according to federal prosecutors.

Harrington has been in custody since his arrest on May 15, 2019.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years if convicted.