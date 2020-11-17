Milford Middle Schools to Go Virtual Until January

Milford Public Schools is moving its middle school students to virtual learning due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city and concerns about staffing due to COVID-19 quarantines, school officials announced Tuesday.

Students will move to the all virtual learning model on Monday, November 23.

The district had already moved high school students to a virtual model. Both middle and high school students will continue with remote learning through at least January 8.

Elementary school students will continue in-person until November 30, when they will move remove through December 4 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. They will return in-person on December 7 through December 23, then move remote for the week after the holiday break, January 4 through 8.

The schedule is aimed to keep the younger learners in person while balancing concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus during social gatherings around the holidays. Officials said that while they have not seen evidence of significant transmission within schools, the need for staff to quarantine or isolate has limited staff available to run school buildings.

There are 34 staff members that are freed up to work with PreK-5 students by moving the older students to the remote model.

For more information on the district's plans, click here.