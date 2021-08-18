Milford Oyster Festival Returns, but With Covid-19 Restrictions

The 47th Annual Milford Oyster Festival and Oyster Eve 2021 are planned for this weekend, but there will be a series of changes to the plan as Covid-19 cases rise across the state.

The Milford Health Department and festival officials announced Wednesday that while the events will go on Friday and Saturday as scheduled, there will be significant changes. There will be no amusement rides or children’s area in Fowler Field. There will also be changes to the general layout of the event to encourage social distancing, and there will be no food sampling.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test will be required to attend events at the Main Stage concert area. The festival will also have areas for those who are unvaccinated can get a shot if they choose.

The health department advises anyone with a weakened immune system or other increased risk factors not attend the event. Officials also suggest festival-goers wear a mask, as it will be crowded. Masks will be available at various locations throughout the event areas. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask on festival-provided shuttle buses.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, who recently tested positive or has pending results, or is in a quarantine period should not attend any of the weekend events.

For more information on this year's event and the precautions, click here.