Milford Oyster Festival to be an evening-only event starting in 2025

The Milford Oyster Festival is making some changes for 2025.

Event organizers said the event will now be held annually as an evening-only event in the Fowler Field area on the same third weekend in August.

In 2025, the festival will no longer include events on the Milford Green, Lisman Landing, Armory Square, Rotary Pavilion and Milford Harbor.

According to event organizers, Oyster Eve will go from one night to two nights with live music, oysters, food, beer and wine.

Multiple factors reportedly went into the changes including rising costs in all areas, maintaining a free event, changes in the concert industry and a lack of volunteers.

The 2025 dates will be August 15 and August 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.