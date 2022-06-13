Milford Police Arrest 3 in Connection With Memorial Day Fights at Walnut Beach

Days after Milford police arrested three minors in connection with fights at Walnut Beach on Memorial Day, they have arrested three more people in connection with the incident.

The fights broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day and Milford officers who responded were quickly overwhelmed by what police said was a large and unruly crowd.

The officers were assaulted and body cameras were pulled from two officers’ uniforms as they were knocked to the ground, police said.

On Friday, police said three minors had been arrested in connection with the fight and arrest warrants were forthcoming for two more minors and five adults.

On Monday, police said an 18-year-old Trumbull man was charged with sixth-degree larceny and an 18-year-old Stratford woman was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and assault in the third degree. Both were taken into custody at their homes on Saturday and released on a promise to appear.

A 20-year-old Bethany man was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and turned himself in to the Milford police department on Monday.

All three are due in court on July 5.