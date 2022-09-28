Milford Police Arrest 4th Suspect in January Home Invasion

Milford police have arrested their fourth and final person who they said is suspected of posing as a delivery driver and committing a home invasion in January.

Police said people in fake Amazon delivery uniforms, carrying a package, forced their way into a home on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford on Jan. 10.

Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited on Sept. 22.

Police said Jordan was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the second degree, larceny in the first 1st degree, four counts of failure to appear in the first degree and two counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

He was held on $1,062,500 bond.