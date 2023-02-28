Milford Police Arrest Man Accused of Following, Touching People in Store

Milford police have arrested a Bridgeport man who is accused of following several people in the Michael’s store on Turnpike Square and touching them.

Milford police said they responded to the Michael’s store at 76 Turnpike Square Sunday to investigate reports of a suspicious man and several people told them that a man followed them around the store, got close to them and, in several instances, touched them.

The man was gone when officers arrived, so police went to the mall to look for him and located a suspect there.

Mall security told police there had been several similar complaints from people inside the mall, police said.

Milford police took a 32-year-old Bridgeport man into custody and charged him with three counts each of breach of peace in the second degree and public indecency and two counts of stalking in the third degree.