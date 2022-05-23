Milford Police Arrest Man Suspected of Setting Vehicle on Fire

Milford police have arrested a man who is accused of setting a vehicle on fire over the weekend.

Officers responded to High Street on Sunday to investigate a vehicle fire that the fire department said appeared suspicious because it started outside of the vehicle, police said.

Milford police said video surveillance showed a man wearing a mask and carrying a water bottle approaching the vehicle, pouring liquid on the front hood and lighting a match, causing a fire.

The fire spread across the front of the vehicle and the man took the plastic water bottle and walked away, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect was found at the home of the vehicle owner, who has an order of protection against him, according to police.

He was taken into custody and charged with arson in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and two counts of violation of a protective order.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and arraigned on Monday.