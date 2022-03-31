Milford Police Department Hires First Black Woman Officer

For the first time in history, the Milford Police Department has a Black woman officer on the force.

Patricia Nelson made history when she got hired and went to the police academy in April 2021 and graduated in November 2021. She then joined the Milford police department becoming the first Black woman officer in the agency's history.

Officer Nelson said she's always been willing to offer a hand to those who need it and mentioned she had other reasons why she wanted to join Milford's police force.

"I’ve always been fascinated with helping people, investigating crimes, and helping people better themselves," said Officer Nelson.

On top of being one of the 19 woman officers inside the department, she's the first Black woman officer in the department's history.

Almost a year ago, she decided to pursue one of her dreams of becoming an officer. So far, she's graduated with a degree in criminal justice and is working on her master's degree in investigations.

"I feel very rewarded to have this opportunity and this job," said Nelson.

The opportunity is a part of the 30 by 30 pledge, a nationwide campaign by police departments to increase the number of woman recruits and officers by 30% by the year 2030.

It comes at a time where women only make up 12% of officers across the United States, according to the policing project at the NY School of Law.

"With the last couple of recruiting classes that we've had, most of the recruits have actually been female," said Milford police officer Marilisa Anania. "We like to lead the state, especially making sure that we are diverse and with all races and all genders."

The growing initiative is spreading around the country and a few other departments in Connecticut are joining the pledge including Hartford, Yale University Police Department and Meriden.

Officer Anania's crime prevention partner, Paige Bodnar said she believes police officers should look like the communities they serve.

"Everybody wants to have someone that they might be more comfortable with or if they feel like they can relate to better," said Bodnar.